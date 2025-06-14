Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,320 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 38,433.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 186,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $2,296,745.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,463,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,476.64. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 826,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,162.12. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,338 shares of company stock worth $3,381,584. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

