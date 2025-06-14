Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,852,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.3%

SKX opened at $62.50 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Skechers U.S.A.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.