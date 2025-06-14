Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.10 and its 200 day moving average is $301.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

View Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.