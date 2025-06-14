Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

