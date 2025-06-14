Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
SPOT stock opened at $710.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $717.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on SPOT shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.14.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
