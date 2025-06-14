Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,903,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,892.78. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

