Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,273,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 536.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 645,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 543,853 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE AA opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.