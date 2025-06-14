Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 122,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $762,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,487.50. This trade represents a 51.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $1,167,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,642.99. The trade was a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,581. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.9%

PTON stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.