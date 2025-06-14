Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16,118.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 85,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

