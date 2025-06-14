Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,542 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 219,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,340 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

