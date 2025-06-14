Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.27 and traded as high as $20.25. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 813 shares changing hands.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%.

Peoples Financial Increases Dividend

About Peoples Financial

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.08. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

