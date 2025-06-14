PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) versus Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Critical Analysis

Volatility and Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 33.92% 11.07% 10.53% PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and PetVivo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $39.27 million 4.56 $13.87 million $3.78 14.59 PetVivo $1.05 million 16.43 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -1.57

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats PetVivo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO, an umbilical vessel catheters, including DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; PICC-NATE, a percutaneous intraepithelial central venous catheter; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY, an urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN, a tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, it offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; high-pressure and piezo-resistive transducer assemblies; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

