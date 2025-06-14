PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as low as $12.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 193,716 shares.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,034,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.