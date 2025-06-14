PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as low as $12.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 193,716 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
