Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Pinterest by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $195,497.84. The trade was a 94.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,605 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,005,089.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,551.60. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,177,104 shares of company stock worth $38,592,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

