Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.4%

PLNT stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.