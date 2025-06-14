ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

