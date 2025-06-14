QV Investors Inc. Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 99,508.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 71,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 71,646 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 69.0% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 137,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

