Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.89.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

