RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $405.00 to $431.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RBC opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.35 and its 200-day moving average is $337.78. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $260.53 and a 12 month high of $386.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $116,944,875. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total value of $11,895,918.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,378 shares of company stock valued at $25,625,987 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,581,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,247,000 after buying an additional 62,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

