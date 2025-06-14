Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,148 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,589,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,635,000 after purchasing an additional 102,128 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Papa Johns International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after purchasing an additional 603,650 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Papa Johns International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $50.42 on Friday. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.30%.

About Papa Johns International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.