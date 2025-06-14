Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,909,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,226,000 after buying an additional 227,178 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,388,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,774,000 after acquiring an additional 216,258 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,330,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,367,000 after acquiring an additional 229,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,185,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 171,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $8,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,488.78. This trade represents a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.