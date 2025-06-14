Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Powell Industries Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.33. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.01 and a 52 week high of $364.98.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Powell Industries Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
