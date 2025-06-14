Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 421,335 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,672,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

