Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hayward were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Hayward by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hayward by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,972.40. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Hayward Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $13.64 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

