Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chemours were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chemours alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chemours by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shane Hostetter acquired 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,348.32. This trade represents a 8.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Damian Gumpel purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,164.38. This represents a 12.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,672 shares of company stock worth $251,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chemours

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.