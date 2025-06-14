Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.88 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UiPath were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in UiPath by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATH opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

