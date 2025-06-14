Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Primoris Services were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRIM. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,552.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.