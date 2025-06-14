Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 67,884 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,884 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,649.25. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,366 shares of company stock valued at $835,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE ETD opened at $26.25 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

