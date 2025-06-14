Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,709 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lyft were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,791,340 shares in the company, valued at $180,289,588.60. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

