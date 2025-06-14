Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Seaways were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6,709.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:INSW opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $69,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,445.62. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $34,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,185.52. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,040. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

