Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,068.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 251,064 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NVO opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

