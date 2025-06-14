Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,790 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,272. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

