Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,329 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after acquiring an additional 241,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,129,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,739,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,627,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $31.85 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,262,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,809. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,250. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,364 shares of company stock worth $6,347,194. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

