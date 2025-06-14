Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ring Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander Dyes purchased 63,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $49,930.37. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 878,087 shares in the company, valued at $693,688.73. The trade was a 7.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 495,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $376,411.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,723,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,575.76. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,950,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,480. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

