Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chewy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,743. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

