Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dana

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of Dana stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. Dana has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Dana’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Dana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,852,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 936,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Dana by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 687,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 32,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.