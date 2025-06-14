SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 5,654.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,786 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOUS. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

HOUS stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.75. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

