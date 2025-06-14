SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 399.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $4,481,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,728.75. This represents a 54.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,360. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,369,059 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.1%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.