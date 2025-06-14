SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 751.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

