SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 573.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,301 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,626,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 88,993 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GT. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.40. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

