Short Interest in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Increases By 416.7%

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TAXF opened at $48.71 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

Institutional Trading of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.