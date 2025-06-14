Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Rises By 400.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of XNGSY opened at $32.69 on Friday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.