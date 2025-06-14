Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Grows By 400.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
IBGK opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $27.62.
iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.
iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (IBGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2054 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2054. The fund will terminate in December 2054. IBGK was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.