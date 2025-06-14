Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Declines By 75.0%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Health Products Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of United Health Products stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. United Health Products has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

