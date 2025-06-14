Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Decreases By 64.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance
Shares of WLBMF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Wallbridge Mining
