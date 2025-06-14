Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Decreases By 64.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WLBMF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

