Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Grows By 141.4%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZZHGF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.