Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Grows By 141.4%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZZHGF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, engages in the provision of internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers critical illness, health, and medical outpatient and emergency insurance; e-commerce insurance; flight accident, flight delay, travel accident, and flight or hotel cancellation insurance; motor insurance; cargo and shipping return insurance; credit and bond insurance; pet, pet food safety, pet transport protection, pet anesthesia accident, and employee accident insurance; liability insurance; and phone screen cracking, drone, and household property insurance solutions.

