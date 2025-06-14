Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.41. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

