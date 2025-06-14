Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,554 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after buying an additional 2,024,640 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,087,000 after buying an additional 1,030,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,221,000 after buying an additional 908,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.