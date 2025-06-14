Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,358 John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,010,000.
John Hancock High Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JHHY stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. John Hancock High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54.
John Hancock High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
John Hancock High Yield ETF Profile
The John Hancock High Yield ETF (JHHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds. The fund aims to maximize income with capital growth as a secondary objective JHHY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.
