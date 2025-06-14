Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.